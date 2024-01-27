Jennifer Lawrence & Husband Cooke Maroney Hunt for a House in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are on the hunt for a new home.

The 33-year-old Hunger Games alum and her husband were spotted checking out a home on Saturday afternoon (January 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She looked stylish, wearing a pair of cropped pants with a black cardigan and sunglasses. Jennifer left her hair down and finished off her look with a casual pair of shoes and sunglasses. Cooke paired a classic white t-shirt with black pants and sneakers.

It’s been a busy month for Jennifer, who went viral a couple times over while attending the 2024 Golden Globes.

She jokingly threatened to leave the awards show if she didn’t win in the category that she was nominated for – Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Her friend Emma Stone took home the award.

She also reunited with a Hunger Games star, and we got a pic from their meetup.

