Jeremy Renner Reveals How His Outlook Changed After Recovering From His Horrible Accident

Jeremy Renner survived a horrible accident, and he came out with a changed perspective.

The 53-year-old Hawkeye actor sustained severe injuries on New Year’s Day 2023 after he was run over by a snow plow machine. He has spent the last year recovering and only just returned to filming his hit show Mayor of Kingstown.

In a new interview, he revealed how his outlook on life changed now that he is on the other side of the terrible experience.

“I certainly got a lot of callousness squashed out of me by that machine,” Jeremy reflected during a conversation with People.

He continued, explaining, “I’ve never been bitter, but always maybe a little more callous, a little bit more tough. And I just think those calluses are just scraped off me at this point. Literally, I feel pretty open and wonderfully sensitive and youthful.”

“I’ve been blessed,” he added.

Jeremy revealed how it felt to get back to work and what he credited as the “reason number one” for his recovery.