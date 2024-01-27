Taylor Swift No Longer Searchable on Twitter Amid Fake A.I. Explicit Images Scandal

X, formerly known as Twitter, has made a big change after the fake AI-generated explicit images of Taylor Swift hit the social media site.

Earlier this week, fake sexually explicit images of the 34-year-old “Cruel Summer” entertainer started getting spread around social media.

While the images have since been removed from X, the social media site has now also made it so that users cannot search Taylor at all on their site.

Keep reading to find out more…

If users go to type in “Taylor Swift” into the X search bar, they will receive an error message, and once they click “Enter,” a message will read, “Something went wrong. Try reloading.”

At the bottom of the page, users will see a second message, which reads, “Something went wrong, but don’t fret – it’s not your fault.”

As of right now, it’s unclear if this is a permanent change, or if fans will be able to search Taylor again on X.

While X owner Elon Musk nor Taylor have addressed the situation yet, the White House did slam the deepfake A.I. images of the singer.