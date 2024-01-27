Top 10 Most Watched Super Bowl Halftime Shows of All Time (#1 Has Over 121 Million Views!)

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the biggest stages an artist can book!

Watched by millions of people, the roughly 12-to-15 minute slot in between the annual game has become one of the most coveted gigs in the industry, with just a handful of well-known superstars hitting the stage to do the honors in recent years.

It has been announced that Usher will be headlining the 2024 Halftime Show!

Just recently, Nielsen updated the viewership for the 2023 Super Bowl and Rihanna‘s Halftime Show for those who tuned in to watch the big events and with these new numbers, we have a compiled the Top 10 most watched Super Bowl Halftime Shows of all time.

Click through the slideshow to find who has the most watched Super Bowl Halftime Show performance of all time…