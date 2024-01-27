Travis Kelce Says He & Taylor Swift Have 'Talked About' the Public Attention, Reveals How They Deal With it

Travis Kelce is opening up about how he and Taylor Swift deal with so much attention!

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the 34-year-old Grammy winner have been dating since last summer, and she has regularly attended his games throughout the season.

Ever since sparks started to fly between the two, the world has been fascinated with their love story.

During a press conference on Friday (January 26), Travis discussed how he feels about getting more famous and how he and Taylor handle the massive spotlight.

When asked about his growing fame, the NFL star said he’d “be silly” not to acknowledge it. “I think the Super Bowl helped that, and obviously how I live my off-field life, definitely helps out,” he said.

Travis added, “I brought this upon myself, and I do enjoy having fun with it all, and the biggest thing is making sure my focus is right here in this building.”

He’s not too worried about “outside noise” these days. The athlete mentioned that the media has called him “unfocused.”

“You gotta compartmentalize what you’re hearing and make sure that you’re staying on task, and giving everybody in the building and on that team the right perception,” he continued.

He and Taylor aren’t concerned about other people’s opinions of their relationship. “The only thing we’ve talked about is long as we’re happy, we can’t listen to anything that’s outside noise,” Travis said. “That’s all that matters.”

