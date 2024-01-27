'Twilight' Set Secrets, Including the 'Harry Potter' Star Who Auditioned & the Beloved Actress who was Rumored to Direct 'Eclipse'

Twilight sparked a level of fandom that most movies hope to achieve but never do.

The film franchise, inspired by Stephenie Meyer‘s novels about glittering vampires and werewolves, catapulted Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner to international fame. All these years later, and they are still immensely popular.

You might have watched the movies hundreds of time, but we bet that there are still secrets you are not aware of.

For instance, did you know that a very famous Harry Potter star was in the running for a role? A High School Musical actor also auditioned for a popular part.

Several actresses had to wear wigs, a key role was almost recast after the first movie and Robert was warned that he would be arrested if he did one thing wrong when he was first cast.

We rounded up 16 secrets from the set of the movie for you to check out!

Scroll through the slideshow to learn so much more about the hit franchise…