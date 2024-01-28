Austin Butler Talks 'Masters of the Air' & Bonding With Costar Callum Turner

Austin Butler opened up about his Masters of the Air experience.

The 32-year-old Oscar nominee started working on his new series after wrapping Elvis. It was a busy time for him, but he explained why he was never going to pass on the opportunity when it was presented to him.

He also touched on his relationship with costar Callum Turner. The pair are closely linked in the series, and Austin revealed how they worked together to showcase that friendship in front of the cameras.

“It was one of those no-brainer decisions,” Austin told The Hollywood Reporter about accepting the role. “You’ve got Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg and Gary Goetzman [all executive producers], and I’m such a huge fan of Band of Brothers, The Pacific and Saving Private Ryan.”

He added, “I knew that this opportunity doesn’t come up every day, so I leapt in with everything that I could.”

As for his relationship with Callum, the actor explained that they decided to bond from the beginning.

“For these two characters, we knew that their friendship was really going to be such a core element, and so, early on, we said, ‘Let’s get together and just talk.’ And from that very first night that we hung out, we hit it off quickly,” Austin recalled. “We got past any superficial questions, and we went straight into talking about life and love and our fears and our dreams and whatnot, so we got to know each other very well.”

