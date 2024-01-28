Brittany Mahomes Reveals What TV Show Inspired Her to Change Up Her Wardrobe

Brittany Mahomes has had quite the fashion glow up and now we know why!

The 28-year-old wife of NFL star Patrick Mahomes has been showing off her amazing game day looks on social media, and she’s even been spotted in very fashionable outfits while going out to dinner with fellow Kansas City Chiefs WAG Taylor Swift.

During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Brittany shared how the last show she binged inspired her to update her wardrobe.

In a BTS video on the show’s Instagram account, Brittany was asked about what she’s currently bingeing.

“Suits, and it has inspired me to completely change my wardrobe,” she responded.

Looks like Brittany has joined the masses in watching Suits, which saw a resurgence in popularity after debuting on Netflix!

If you missed it, Brittany was seen hanging out with Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game on Sunday (January 28), as they cheered the team on to a victory. They’re headed to the Super Bowl!