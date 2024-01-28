Country Music Singer Chris Young Cleared of Charges After Nashville Arrest, Lawyer Releases Statement

Chris Young‘s week ended on a good note on Friday (January 26), just days after he was arrested and charged on three different counts.

The 38-year-old country music star was having a night out with friends when he had a run-in with authorities, which led to his arrest.

He was released on $2,500 of bonds for his three charges of disorderly conduct, assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.

On Friday, the singer’s charges were all dropped after the Nashville District Attorney’s Office reviewed all of the evidence in the case.

Keep reading to find out more…

While reviewing the case, according to ET, the evidence included footage from a security camera inside the bar, where you could see Chris put his arm out to one of the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission agents, who then shoved him. You then see Chris fall back into a chair and fall to the ground before getting back up.

Chris‘ attorney says that the singer was just trying to ask the agents to confirm their identity after asking patrons, including himself, for IDs, as they were not in obvious uniforms.

“Mr. Young and I are gratified with the DA’s decision clearing him of the charges and any wrongdoing,” his lawyer, Bill Ramsey, shared in a statement after the charges were cleared.

If you missed it, find out more about the incident and the charges here…