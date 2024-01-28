Fans Are Wondering If Travis Kelce Is Giving 'Reputation' Vibes With This Outfit Ahead of Chiefs-Ravens Game

There will be no explanation, only reputation!

Travis Kelce is ready for the big game on Sunday (January 28), and ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Baltimore Ravens, his outfit is sparking some attention.

Travis, who is dating Taylor Swift, arrived on the scene wearing an all-black ensemble, the signature color scheme of the 34-year-old singer-songwriter’s reputation.

The re-recorded version of the album is rumored to be dropping soon, as she’s hinted at, with plenty of Swiftie theories about when it might be coming.

“All black fit for the 3x AFC Champion Travis Kelce as the Chiefs touch down in Baltimore 👀 (via @Chiefs) #chiefs #baltimore #nfl #traviskelce,” ESPN captioned a now viral post featuring footage of the 34-year-old player arriving in the city.

Needless to say, fans freaked out in the comments wondering if the network knows something they don’t.

