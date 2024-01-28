Gisele Bundchen's Mother, Vania Nonnenmacher, Dies at 75 (Report)

Gisele Bündchen’s mother, Vania Nonnenmacher, has sadly passed away, according to new reports.

The mother of the 43-year-old supermodel died at the age of 75 in the hospital on Sunday (January 28) amid a battle with cancer, Brazilian outlet GZH reported, via Page Six.

According to the outlet, she had been admitted to Hospital Moinhos de Vento in Porto Alegre, Brazil for treatment.

She had six daughters: Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela and Raquel, along with Gisele and her twin sister, Patricia.

Gisele previously shared a birthday tribute to her mother on Instagram in 2019, writing: “❤Happy birthday to our wonder woman! Mom, I can’t imagine all the work and dedication in raising the six of us! I am forever grateful for all that you have done and continue to do for us. Thank you for always loving and inspiring us. Love you very much!”

Gisele‘s reps have not yet commented.

Our thoughts are with Vania's loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.