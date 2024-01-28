Halle Bailey Claps Back at Those Saying She Lied About Her Pregnancy

Halle Bailey is hitting back at internet trolls!

The 23-year-old actress and singer kept mum on her pregnancy last year, while the internet went abuzz about whether she was expecting or not.

Now that she has confirmed the birth of her first child, son Halo, she has started sharing old photos and videos.

In one post, she confirmed that she was editing her bump out of photos, and some fans responded claiming she was lying about being pregnant. Halle then clapped back in defense of herself.

“I don’t think people are mad she hid her pregnancy. People are more so annoyed that she went out of her way to lie and gaslight about it. Then, she shaded people and called them desperate. Now, she wants those same ‘desperate’ people to know every little detail,” one Twitter/X user said in response to another user’s posted response to a video Halle shared on Snapchat.

In response, Halle wrote, “i never lied or even said anything about it honey , making a joke about my nose was the farthest i went . i’ll never understand why you are mad i protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same? and i’m gonna share my pics now if i want to because my son is here safely, if u don’t wanna see it just keep scrolling baby lol God bless you !😘♥️”

Another person then responded to Halle telling her that she kept quiet during the pregnancy so she should be quiet about it now.

“if u don’t care why are u responding then sweetheart ♥️just don’t care by living ur best life and not commenting on mine ✨🩷,” Halle clapped back.

After the exchanges, Halle noted that she should just stay off the app like she was before.

“lol my hormones have been on 10 recently so i’m gonna go back to staying off twitter 🤣😭🥰♥️love you all,” she said.

If you missed it, Halle recently opened up about why she kept her pregnancy a secret.

Halle also recently shared a couple of photos from the studio, and shared that we will hear more new music after the upcoming Grammys, where she has her first solo nomination!

