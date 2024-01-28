Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Ravens Game: Who's She Sitting With at Sunday's Game?

Dakota Johnson Joins Tons of Celebs at 'SNL' After Party in NYC - Guest List Revealed!

Rachel Leviss Reveals How 'Manipulative' Tom Sandoval Planned to Go Public With Their Relationship, Talks Ariana Madix

Justin Timberlake Live Debuts New Song 'Sanctified' on 'Saturday Night Live' - Watch!

Sun, 28 January 2024 at 5:30 pm

Is George Kittle Married? Meet His Wife Claire!

Is George Kittle Married? Meet His Wife Claire!

While watching the NFC Championship Game today, you’ll probably be hearing San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle‘s name quite a bit!

You might also be wondering about his dating life and if he has a girlfriend…. well, he’s married to the lovely Claire Kittle!

The 30-year-old NFL player and Claire reportedly met when they were both students at the University of Iowa.

Keep reading to find out more…

George obviously played football in college, and Claire played for the women’s basketball team.

After dating for several years, George got down on one knee and proposed to Claire in 2018 at Twin Lakes State Beach in Santa Cruz, California.

They got married on April 9, 2019 and the couple ended up eloping!

If you follow Claire on Instagram, you’ll know that she is very often at the 49ers games cheering on her husband (and wearing amazing fits, too.) Give her a follow!

Best of luck to George and the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game!
