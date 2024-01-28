Jannik Sinner Wins Australian Open 2024, His First Grand Slam

Jannik Sinner is a Grand Slam champion!

The 22-year-old Italian tennis player won his first major title, defeating Russia’s 27-year-old Daniil Medvedev in a thrilling five-set match that lasted 3 hours 46 minutes.

This is an impressive feat for Jannik, who showed an immense amount of perseverance and battled back from two sets down. The final scoreline: 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Even more impressive, Jannik overcame 10-time champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (8), 6-3, and only lost one set in the entire tournament.

Jannik is the first Italian to ever win the AO singles title and the youngest champion since Novak in 2008.

This is the first final at the Australian Open since 2005 that tennis’s legendary “Big 3” didn’t compete: Novak, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. 19 years!

It’s also been an entire decade since someone outside of the “Big 3″ won AO (Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka won in 2014).

Jannik‘s friend and fellow tennis champ, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, congratulated Jannik after the tournament, saying, “I am so happy for you Jannik! 👏🏻 You deserve it more than anyone! 🏆 Enjoy the moment my friend! 😀”. In 2022, Carlos became the youngest man at 19 years and two months to rank number one in the world after playing in and winning his first Grand Slam tournament, The US Open.

Below, check out the picture gallery and watch the video highlights from the memorable match between Jannik and Daniil. FORZA!



Jannik Sinner Wins Australian Open 2024 Against Daniil Medvedev