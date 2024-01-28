'Love Is Blind' Stars Alexa & Brennon Lemieux Are Expecting First Child Together

Alexa and Brennon Lemieux are going to be parents!

The Love is Blind season 3 co-stars announced that they are expecting their first child together.

If you didn’t know, Alexa, 29, and Brennon, 33, met and got married on the reality show.

In an interview published on Thursday (January 26), the couple expressed their joy at the news.

“We wanted this to happen and so we’re just grateful to be here,” Alexa told People. “It’s been such a big part of my life [and] I’m the worst secret keeper… so I’m ready for it to be out there!”

Alexa also revealed that her baby is due this summer.

“I just love looking in the mirror, because I remember not being pregnant and looking in the mirror and [thinking], ‘Oh, I just can’t wait for something to be there,” she added. “Now there is, and I’m like, I love it! I just lay my hands on my stomach and just rub it all the time. I’m obsessed.”

Brennon opened up about how their relationship came to be and what his journey with Alexa has been like.

“Everybody always says the same thing… which is when you least expect something to happen, it will happen,” he said. “That was the case meeting each other. I had stopped dating, seeing people. She had stopped, and we just met on a show so it was by happenstance. And the same thing with this, which is you don’t really expect anything to happen and it happened. So it’s always good.”

