Sun, 28 January 2024 at 10:29 pm

Sandra Oh, Sherry Cola & More Premiere New Movie 'The Tiger's Apprentice' in Los Angeles

Sandra Oh, Sherry Cola & More Premiere New Movie 'The Tiger's Apprentice' in Los Angeles

Sandra Oh is pretty in a light blue dress while hitting the purple carpet at the premiere of her new movie The Tiger’s Apprentice on Saturday (January 27) held at Paramount Studios’ Sherry Lansing Theatre in Los Angeles.

The 52-year-old actress joined several of her co-stars at their big premiere, held just less than a week before the movie releases on Paramount+.

Joining Sandra at the premiere were Sherry Cola, Kheng Hua Tan, Leah Lewis, Brandon Soo Hoo, Deborah S Craig, Diana Lee Inosanto and Patrick Gallagher, as well as author Laurence Yep, who penned the children’s book series the film is based on.

The Tiger’s Apprentice follows Chinese-American teenager Tom Lee (Soo Hoo), whose life changes forever when he discovers he is part of a long lineage of magical protectors known as the Guardians. With guidance from a mythical tiger named Hu (Henry Golding), Tom trains to take on Loo (Michelle Yeoh), a force that is as powerful as a Guardian but with evil intentions to use magic to destroy humanity. To have a fighting chance against Loo, Tom must reunite all twelve Zodiac animal warriors and master his own newly discovered powers.

Also starring in the movie are Lucy Liu, Bowen Yang, Jo Koy, Greta Lee, and Poppy Liu.

The Tiger’s Apprentice is set to debut on Paramount+ on Friday (February 2) in the US, and the next day in the UK.

FYI: Sandra is wearing a Harbison Studio dress. Brandon is wearing ASOS.

Check out more photos in the gallery of the cast at the The Tiger’s Apprentice premiere…
