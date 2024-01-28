Who is Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell's Wife? Meet Holly Campbell!

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions are having a historic season as they enter their NFC Championship matchup against the San Francisco 49ers!

The 47-year-old NFL head coach has been at the helm of the Lions since 2021. This year, the team earned it’s first playoff victory since the 1991 season.

Naturally, football fanatics are eager to know more about Dan‘s life off the field.

So, we gathered everything there is to know about his wife, Holly Campbell!

Keep reading to find out more…

Dan and Holly have been married since 2005. They have two children together: a son, Cody, and a daughter, Piper.

Holly hasn’t engaged much with the spotlight associated with her husband’s NFL career.

However, in his introductory press conference with the Lions, Dan made sure to emphasize the impact his wife has had on his life.

“I have to thank a lot of people, OK? First and foremost, my wife, Holly. We’ve been married for over 20 years,” he said, per the Detroit Free Press. “She’s been my rock, man. She’s moved with me, she tells me exactly how it is — in a good way — well not always in a good way, but my point is, she’s going to let me know exactly what she thinks, and that’s a good thing.”

