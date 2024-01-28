Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Joins Tons of Celebs at 'SNL' After Party in NYC - Guest List Revealed!

Rachel Leviss Reveals How 'Manipulative' Tom Sandoval Planned to Go Public With Their Relationship, Talks Ariana Madix

Justin Timberlake Live Debuts New Song 'Sanctified' on 'Saturday Night Live' - Watch!

Taylor Swift No Longer Searchable on Twitter Amid Fake A.I. Explicit Images Scandal

Sun, 28 January 2024 at 1:30 pm

Who Is Lamar Jackson's Girlfriend? His Known Dating History Revealed!

Who Is Lamar Jackson's Girlfriend? His Known Dating History Revealed!

All eyes will be on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson today during the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs…but many will be wondering about his dating life!

We’re highlighting the 27-year-old NFL star’s last known girlfriend.

Keep reading to find out more…

Lamar has remained tight lipped on his love life in recent years. We know he welcomed a daughter, Milan, in 2021 and has shown her off on his social media.

We also know that in 2019, he was dating Jaime Taylor.

She was interviewed by the Ravens as part of a profile on the QB.

She shared with the Ravens, “He’s taught me how to handle criticism. I mean, I used to get mad when I’d read stuff. Then I’d look at him, and he’s just fine. He says, ‘Let them do the talking. You don’t have to say anything. Just show them.’”

It’s unclear if Jaime and Lamar are still seeing each other as she does not appear to be active on any public social media. We will update if there’s any new developments on Lamar‘s dating life.

If you missed it, find out why Lamar went viral in 2020 for what fans thought was an on-field bathroom emergency.
