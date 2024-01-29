12 Music Stars Never Nominated for Grammy Awards - You'll Be Shocked By Some Snubs!

The 2024 Grammy Awards will take place this week and the best in music will be celebrated throughout the show, but there are plenty of beloved musicians who’ve never received an invite.

Shockingly, we’ve found 12 music stars who have NEVER been nominated for a Grammy.

You’re going to be shocked to find out that some of these artists never even won a Grammy, let alone never received a nomination.

There are 17 music stars who have received nominations over the years, but still haven’t won an award. We’re pretty shocked by a lot of these ones too!

Browse through the slideshow to see who has never been nominated for a Grammy…