Top Stories
Lip Readers &amp; NFL Cameras Pick Up What Travis Kelce &amp; Taylor Swift Said on Field After Chiefs AFC Championship Win!

Lip Readers & NFL Cameras Pick Up What Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Said on Field After Chiefs AFC Championship Win!

20 Most Streamed TV Shows of 2023 Revealed &amp; the Number Two Entry Is Shocking Fans!

20 Most Streamed TV Shows of 2023 Revealed & the Number Two Entry Is Shocking Fans!

Britney Spears Apologizes, Shows Support For Justin Timberlake's New Songs 'Selfish' &amp; 'Sanctified'

Britney Spears Apologizes, Shows Support For Justin Timberlake's New Songs 'Selfish' & 'Sanctified'

Princess Catherine Released From Hospital After 13 Days, Palace Updates with New Statement

Princess Catherine Released From Hospital After 13 Days, Palace Updates with New Statement

Mon, 29 January 2024 at 2:59 pm

2 K-Pop Boy Band Members Have Left Their Groups in 2024!

Continue Here »

2 K-Pop Boy Band Members Have Left Their Groups in 2024!

It’s so sad to see members leave K-pop groups, but sadly, it’s a more common occurrence than we’d like.

Whether it be for mental or physical health reasons, or because they simply chose not to extend their contracts with their agencies, certain members of groups have dropped out of their bands in order to pursue solo careers or drop out of the entertainment industry entirely.

In 2024, two members of prominent boy bands have already just left their groups.

Find out which members have left the group…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Blitzers, Go_U, K-Pop, Music, NINE.i, Slideshow, Winnie