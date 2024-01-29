Ayo Edebiri Exits Marvel's 'Thunderbolts,' Geraldine Viswanathan to Replace Her

Geraldine Viswanathan is replacing Ayo Edebiri in Marvel’s upcoming film Thunderbolts.

The 28-year-old Golden Globe and Emmy winner for her work in The Bear was forced to back out due to scheduling conflicts. The strikes caused production delays, which is said to be the reason for her exit, Deadline reports.

Keep reading to find out and find out who else recently departed the film…

You may recognize Geraldine Viswanathan from the TV series Miracle Workers.

This is the second replacement in the Marvel studios movie. Steven Yeun also had to exit, and was recently replaced by Lewis Pullman.

Keep reading to find out more…

Steven broke his silence on his exit a few weeks ago.

Currently, the film has a release date of July 25, 2025. Stay tuned as we find out more information about the Marvel movie.