Calvin Klein & Longtime Boyfriend Kevin Baker Hit the Gym Together in L.A.

Calvin Klein and his boyfriend Kevin Baker are heading home after a workout.

The 81-year-old designer and 35-year-old model made their way back to their car after working up a sweat at Gold’s Gym on Sunday (January 28) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Calvin Klein

For their workout, Calvin wore an all-black outfit paired with sunglasses while Kevin sported a long-sleeved black shirt with brown joggers.

If you didn’t know, couple made their first public appearance together back in 2016 when they walked the red carpet together at the American Ballet Theatre’s Fall Gala.

Calvin and Kevin usually keep their romance out of the spotlight, and the last time we have photos of them together was back in August 2023 when they were spotted shopping in Beverly Hills.

Here are 64 celebrity couples with big age differences, ranging from 10 years to 49 years.

Click through the gallery inside for 20+ pictures of Calvin Klein and Kevin Baker at the gym…