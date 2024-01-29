Top Stories
Mon, 29 January 2024 at 7:57 pm

Hailee Steinfeld & Josh Allen Spotted Together After His NFL Season Ended a Week Earlier

Hailee Steinfeld & Josh Allen Spotted Together After His NFL Season Ended a Week Earlier

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are enjoying their downtime following the end of his NFL season.

The 27-year-old Oscar-nominated actress and the 27-year-old Buffalo Bills quarterback were seen filling up her Range Rover car with gas on Sunday afternoon (January 28) in Laguna Nigel, Calif.

Hailee and Josh were reportedly spotted meeting up with friends in Dana Point that day.

It looks like Josh decided to spend some quality time with his loved ones instead of catching up on the NFL games that day. The Bills were eliminated from the playoffs one week earlier during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs, who are now headed to the Super Bowl.

Take a look back at Hailee‘s friendship with Taylor Swift and see everything they’ve said about each other over the years.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen out and about…
Photos: Backgrid
