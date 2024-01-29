Jamie Dornan Reveals If He Regrets Doing 'Fifty Shades' Movies, How He Dealt with the Reviews

Jamie Dornan is speaking out about being “ridiculed” for his work in Fifty Shades of Grey.

The 41-year-old actor starred in the 2015 film, as well as the 2 sequel movies, and while they were commercial successes, many reviews panned the film.

“I think I hid. I am coming off the back of career altering reviews for The Fall to just ridicule, almost,” Jamie said during an interview on BBC’s Desert Island Discs. The Fall was Jamie‘s BBC series where he portrayed a serial killer. It ran from 2013-2016, though he did not appear in later episodes.

After the film was released, the director of the movie, Sam Taylor-Johnson, and her husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson, let him and his wife Amelia use their country home to get away.

“They let us have their place in the country and we sort of hid there for a while and just shut ourselves from the world a bit and then sort of came out the other side,” he shared.

He continued, “[The first film] made so much money that two or three were like greenlit overnight. It was a strange thing, because then you are like, there is a bit of ridicule here and I’m now contractually doing two more of them and knowing that there would be more of that damnation to come.”

He has had recent hits including Belfast and The Tourist, for which he received glowing reviews. However, he noted that he’s still heavily linked to Fifty Shades.

He continued, “I have just had very glowing reviews for recent work and there wouldn’t be many of them that don’t mention Fifty Shades in them. A lot of reviews are like, ‘He’s great, but lest we forget when he wasn’t great…’” he shared. He then added that he does not regret them, “But regrets that I did them, no.”

Jamie recently addressed rumors that he was in a secret relationship with his Fifty Shades co-star Dakota Johnson.