K-Pop Stars Who Are Dating - Find Out Which Idols Are in Real-Life Couples!

Dating is a somewhat taboo topic when it comes to K-Pop.

Over the years, members of boy bands and girl groups, as well as soloists, have made many headlines amid rumors of romances with other stars in the entertainment industry.

Although mindsets have been shifting in later years, it’s generally considered a controversy among fans and agencies who would seemingly prefer the stars to stay single, as it provides distraction and also removes the illusion that they’re attainable.

However, there are at least a handful of examples of South Korean superstar idols who are in relationships, and some have even gone the distance to marriage and kids.

