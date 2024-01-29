Top Stories
Lip Readers &amp; NFL Cameras Pick Up What Travis Kelce &amp; Taylor Swift Said on Field After Chiefs AFC Championship Win!

Lip Readers & NFL Cameras Pick Up What Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Said on Field After Chiefs AFC Championship Win!

20 Most Streamed TV Shows of 2023 Revealed &amp; the Number Two Entry Is Shocking Fans!

20 Most Streamed TV Shows of 2023 Revealed & the Number Two Entry Is Shocking Fans!

Britney Spears Apologizes, Shows Support For Justin Timberlake's New Songs 'Selfish' &amp; 'Sanctified'

Britney Spears Apologizes, Shows Support For Justin Timberlake's New Songs 'Selfish' & 'Sanctified'

Princess Catherine Released From Hospital After 13 Days, Palace Updates with New Statement

Princess Catherine Released From Hospital After 13 Days, Palace Updates with New Statement

Mon, 29 January 2024 at 10:55 am

K-Pop Stars Who Are Dating - Find Out Which Idols Are in Real-Life Couples!

Continue Here »

K-Pop Stars Who Are Dating - Find Out Which Idols Are in Real-Life Couples!

Dating is a somewhat taboo topic when it comes to K-Pop.

Over the years, members of boy bands and girl groups, as well as soloists, have made many headlines amid rumors of romances with other stars in the entertainment industry.

Although mindsets have been shifting in later years, it’s generally considered a controversy among fans and agencies who would seemingly prefer the stars to stay single, as it provides distraction and also removes the illusion that they’re attainable.

However, there are at least a handful of examples of South Korean superstar idols who are in relationships, and some have even gone the distance to marriage and kids.

Click through to find out which K-pop stars are currently dating…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Crush, IU, Joy, Jung Kyung Ho, Lee Jong Suk, Min Hyo Rin, Sooyoung, Taeyang