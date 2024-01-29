Top Stories
Lip Readers & NFL Cameras Pick Up What Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Said on Field After Chiefs AFC Championship Win!

20 Most Streamed TV Shows of 2023 Revealed & the Number Two Entry Is Shocking Fans!

Britney Spears Apologizes, Shows Support For Justin Timberlake's New Songs 'Selfish' & 'Sanctified'

Princess Catherine Released From Hospital After 13 Days, Palace Updates with New Statement

Mon, 29 January 2024 at 4:53 pm

The Richest 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast Members (& the Wealthiest Has a Net Worth of $90 Million!)

The Richest 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast Members (& the Wealthiest Has a Net Worth of $90 Million!)

Get ready for the return of Vanderpump Rules!

Season 11 of the hit reality series – currently starring Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney, James Kennedy, and Tom Schwartz – will premiere on Bravo on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 9pm ET.

Ahead of the show’s return, we’ve compiled the net worths of Vanderpump Rules cast members, past and present, and ranked them from lowest to highest.

Click through the slideshow to see who make it to the number one spot!

Photos: Bravo, Getty Images
