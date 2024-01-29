Top Stories
Lip Readers &amp; NFL Cameras Pick Up What Travis Kelce &amp; Taylor Swift Said on Field After Chiefs AFC Championship Win!

20 Most Streamed TV Shows of 2023 Revealed &amp; the Number Two Entry Is Shocking Fans!

Britney Spears Apologizes, Shows Support For Justin Timberlake's New Songs 'Selfish' &amp; 'Sanctified'

Princess Catherine Released From Hospital After 13 Days, Palace Updates with New Statement

Mon, 29 January 2024 at 4:35 pm

'The Ms. Pat Show' Season 4 - 8 Cast Members Confirmed to Return!

The Ms. Pat Show is coming back!

The popular BET+ comedy series is set to return with Season 4, presumably sometime later in 2024 after production was delayed on the season amid the Hollywood strikes.

Based on Ms. Pat’s stand-up comedy and memoir, the series is the story of a former convicted felon turned suburban mom and stand-up comedian, whose hustle and resilient spirit were forged on the streets of Atlanta.

Click through to see who’s back for The Mrs. Pat Show Season 4…

