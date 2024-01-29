'Young and the Restless' Alum Jordi Vilasuso Reveals Newborn Daughter Has Been Hospitalized for RSV & Partially Collapsed Lung

Jordi Vilasuso‘s newborn baby girl has been hospitalized.

On Thursday (Jan. 25), the 42-year-old The Young and the Restless actor’s wife Kaitlin revealed that their daughter Lucy, who was born last month, was recently admitted to the NICU for a partially collapsed lung as she battles respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Keep reading to find out more…

“Ah friends.. we come to you coveting your prayers yet again. I feel like all I do is ask you all for prayers or thank you for prayers.. I suppose that is just the season we’re in right now,” Kaitlyn, 37, started on Instagram.

“We found out Monday that Lucy had RSV and by Monday night she had been admitted to the hospital w/ difficulty breathing,” Kaitlin continued. “Last night, things unexpectedly took a turn for the worse and she was moved to NICU w/ what the doctors described as a partially collapsed right lung. I am still struggling to believe this as I type.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, RSV causes infections of the lungs and respiratory tract. While the virus’ symptoms are usually mild and typically mimic the common cold in healthy children, RSV can cause “severe infection in some people, including babies 12 months and younger (infants), especially premature infants, older adults, people with heart and lung disease, or anyone with a weak immune system (immunocompromised).”

Kaitlin concluded, “Please please pray with us for miraculous healing for Lucy’s precious little body. We love her so much and just want her home and happy and in our arms.”

Along with her message, Kaitlin shared a few photos of Lucy lying in an incubator while hooked up to various machines.

Jordi and Kaitlin have been married since 2012 and are also parents to daughters Everly, 7, and Riley, 10.

Our thoughts are with Jordi‘s family at this time.