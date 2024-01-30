Eden McCoy Returns to 'General Hospital' After Six-Week Hiatus - Here's Why She Took a Break

Top Stories
Tue, 30 January 2024 at 12:53 am

Eden McCoy is back on General Hospital after taking a leave of absence for the past six weeks.

The 20-year-old actress, who just won a Daytime Emmy Award for her work as Josslyn Jacks, is making her return to the soap opera series starting on Thursday (February 1).

Eden temporarily left the show in mid-December and her role has been played by Courtney Fulk during the break.

So, why did she leave?

Keep reading to find out more…

Eden‘s mother tragically died from cancer back in November.

“My mother has fought an intense battle with cancer for the past 2 and a half years and has now left us physically. I’m not sure what to say other than she was, is, and will be the best thing I have ever known,” Eden wrote on Instagram while announcing the devastating news.

Photos: ABC
