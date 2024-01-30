'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 2 Cast - 4 Farmers Revealed!

Farmer Wants a Wife is back!

The dating series will return for Season 2 on Thursday (February 1) on FOX, with the season premiere episode airing at 9 p.m. ET.

Here’s a plot summary; “In a trend that continues to sweep America, there’s been a migration from city-centers to suburban and rural locales, and with that, love follows. Hosted by superstar entertainer and Grammy Award winner Jennifer Nettles, the anticipated season follows four farmers in search of real, lasting love.”

“Season Two’s new crop of farmers…host a group of single women who leave behind the comfort and convenience of city life for the charms and challenges of country living, as they embark on an adventure that could change the course of their lives forever.”

Click through to meet the four farmers looking for love…