Gisele Bundchen Mourns Her Mother Vania Nonnenmacher's Death

Gisele Bundchen is speaking out.

Two days after local news broke that her mother, Vania Nonnenmacher, died at the age of 75, the 43-year-old model spoke out for the first time on social media.

“Beloved mom, it hurts to know that I won’t be able to hug you anymore, but I know that you will always be watching over us,” she began.

“You were an angel on earth, always helping everyone around you. I am so grateful to be your daughter and to have learned from you. Thank you for being the best role model of love, strength, compassion, courage, and grace. I will forever cherish the beautiful memories we shared and will live by the values you taught me. You will live forever through the many lives that you touched. Thank you for giving me five best friends for life. Your love will always guide us. I will see you in my dreams. Love you ❤️”

She had six daughters: Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela and Raquel, along with Gisele and her twin sister, Patricia.

Our thoughts are with Vania‘s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. We have sadly lost many beloved stars and their loved ones in 2024 already.