Grammys: These 18 Artists Surprisingly Still Have Never Won Despite Many Nominations

We’re just days away from the 2024 Grammys!

The 66th annual Grammy Awards will take place Sunday, February 4 at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena and air live on CBS and Paramount+. (You can check out the full list of nominations here!)

Ahead of the big event, did you know that there are some huge stars who still haven’t won the coveted award yet?

Over the years, Katy Perry has won five American Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and five MTV Video Music Awards, but has never won any of the 13 Grammys she has been nominated for.

Blake Shelton has won 10 CMA Awards, six ACM Awards, and nine CMT Music Awards, but has never won any of the nine Grammys he has been nominated for.

One artist has received two Lifetime Achievement Awards from the Grammys, but never won any of the 13 awards they were nominated for.

We’ve compiled a list of 17 musicians that we bet you’ll be surprised have never won a Grammy before.

Browse through the slideshow to see 17 artists who have surprisingly never won a Grammy…