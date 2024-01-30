Here's Why Travis Kelce Won't Be at Grammys 2024 with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is going to be at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4), but don’t expect to see her boyfriend Travis Kelce with her.

The 34-year-old singer is nominated for six awards at the Grammys this year – Album of the Year for Midnights, Song of the Year for “Anti-Hero,” Record of the Year for “Anti-Hero,” Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, Best Pop Solo Performance for “Anti-Hero,” and Best Pop/Duo Group Performance for “Karma” featuring Ice Spice.

Taylor has been nominated for 52 Grammys throughout her career and she has 12 wins, including three Album of the Year awards.

So, why won’t Travis be with her to celebrate the big night?

Keep reading to find out more…

Because he’ll be getting ready for the Super Bowl! Travis and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, are playing against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on February 11.

A source confirmed to E! News that Travis “will be busy preparing for the Super Bowl” and won’t be able to make it to the Grammys.

After the Grammys, Taylor will be heading to Japan to resume her Eras Tour and then she’s expected to fly right back to the U.S. to be in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl.

