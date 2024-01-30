Lionel Richie Talks Daughter Sofia's Pregnancy, Explains Why He Won't Be Called Grandpa

Lionel Richie is sharing his thoughts on daughter Sofia Richie‘s pregnancy and he’s opening up about becoming a grandfather to her daughter.

The 25-year-old model and entrepreneur confirmed last week that she’s expecting a baby girl with husband Elliot Grainge.

“You know what? I am pumped up,” Lionel told People. “I am now going to spoil yet another child in the world … And I am not quite sure what the child will do to me, but I’m hoping that the child gives the parents a bit of a run, because every parent wants to get even as to what you did to me.”

“I’m in a position right now where I’m going to love this child to death, spoil him to death,” he added. “And on very special occasions give the child back so the parents can actually raise this child.”

Lionel explained why he won’t let the child call him grandpa.

“I’m Pop-pop,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “We don’t get the ‘grandpa,’ yeah, that’s a little deep. Pop-pop is where we’re going.”

Lionel thinks that Sofia is going to be a great mom.

“She’s going to be fantastic,” he told People. “These are two loving parents, and I don’t think they really know what’s coming because every kid is different. So no matter what advice I give them, there’s no manual for this. They’ll figure it out.”