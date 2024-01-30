Megan Thee Stallion Announces Tour for Summer 2024!

Megan Thee Stallion is hitting the road!

The 28-year-old superstar confirmed that she’ll be touring this summer ahead of her third studio album during an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday (January 30).

“Oh, we’re having the tour this year. The Hot Girl Summer tour is going to be 2024, summertime,” she said.

“I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer, since like 2019. So this is going to be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.”

She also spoke about returning to music after her Tory Lanez trial.

“It was really rough because for the past couple years, music just seemed so negative to me,” she said. I just wasn’t in a good space mentally after everything that had happened to me and it just all felt like, ‘I’m tired of this. I’m tired of fighting.’ But I had to tell myself, you know what, I don’t want to give up.”

