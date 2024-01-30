Netflix's Top 10 Most Popular Movies of All Time List Has a New Addition in 2024!

Have you watched all 10 of Netflix’s most popular movies and TV shows on the streaming service? Well, there’s been an update to this list!

Last year, Netflix changed the way they track viewership data. Previously, they based data only on the first 28 days after the premiere date. Now, the streamer is tracking based on views in their first 3 months on Netflix. In addition, the streaming service also added an average viewership for its programming. This will fall under a general “views” category, and track how many people actually watched.

This has altered the data quite a bit, and we have some brand new movies on this list! Let us know which you’ve seen!

Keep reading to see the 10 most watched Netflix movies ever…