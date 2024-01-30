'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 16 Star Amanda Tori Meating Comes Out as Trans

Amanda Tori Meating is opening up about her identity.

The 26-year-old current competitor on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 revealed she is trans in an enlightening interview with EW.

“It was kind of jarring to go from that environment where everyone is calling me Amanda and she/her-ing me, to being called by my government name again, and he/him,” she says of heading home after the show taped.

“I was like, this is very much not correct for me. That experience helped push me out of the nest a little bit and crack the egg.”

Amanda says she has “arrived to a point where I feel like I’m transitioning,” though she doesn’t know if she’s ready to call herself a trans woman just yet.

“I feel like that’s a bit of an achievement that I’ve yet to score, but I refer to myself as a t-girl at the moment,” she says.

“There’s going to be a lot of s— flung my way with the whole trans experience, and thats’s something where I can choose to let it upset me, or choose to let it be water off a duck’s back. If people are thirsting over pictures of me and how I used to look before transitioning, then that’s fine, that’s fierce for them, I guess. I’m not really interested in hooking up with somebody who’s more attracted to who I was four or five years ago. If you want to get your rocks off to it? Sure.”

