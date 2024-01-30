'The Help' Stars Emma Stone & Bryce Dallas Howard Ran Into Each Other at 'GMA' & The Reunion Video Is So Cute!

Emma Stone and Bryce Dallas Howard are back together, even if just for a brief moment!

The former co-stars from The Help had a little reunion when they showed up for separate interviews on Good Morning America on Tuesday morning (January 30) in New York City.

Emma was on the show to promote her Oscar-nominated work in Poor Things while Bryce appeared alongside Catherine O’Hara to promote their new movie Argylle, in theaters this Friday.

Bryce was already on stage when Emma hopped over camera wires to surprise her. They jumped up and down while hugging each other!

Head inside to check out the video…

“I’m so excited!” they exclaimed. You’ve gotta watch the cute video below.

Make sure to see both of their movies in theaters this weekend.