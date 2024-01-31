Ariana Madix Shuts Down Idea of Tom Sandoval Birthday Party at Their Home, Threatens to Call Cops

Ariana Madix is standing her ground with ex Tom Sandoval!

In a sneak peek of next week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, the 38-year-old Broadway star denies the 40-year-old musician’s request to throw a birthday party at their home.

The exes are still living under the same roof amid an ongoing dispute about who will get to keep the house.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Tomorrow’s my birthday, I wanted to just, like, have people over,” Tom says to his assistant, Anne, in the clip. He adds, “Ariana‘s obviously invited if she wants to come.” The reality star offered to get Ariana a hotel room for the evening.

Ariana and Tom don’t speak and communicate through Anne. When Anne approached Ariana with the idea, the Single AF Cocktails: Drinks for Bad B*tches author was firm.

“That’s not happening,” she said. “I think that’s very disrespectful and inappropriate. If he wants to have a party, he can have it somewhere else.”

She emphasized that if people made noise in the house, she would “call the cops.”

Speaking directly to the camera, Ariana explained that Tom‘s past birthday parties got rowdy. “There would be loud music playing, mess, disgusting, everywhere, and it would be, like, three, four, five, sometimes six in the morning,” she said. “But now that we’re not together, I’m not putting up with that s-it.”

Ariana recently made her Broadway debut in the musical, Chicago, and we have photos and a video!