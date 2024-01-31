Emma Stone Opens Up About the Importance of Working with Intimacy Coordinator for 'Poor Things'

Emma Stone is stepping out in London to promote her new movie.

The 35-year-old actress joined director Yorgos Lanthimos at a special screening of their new movie Poor Things on Wednesday (January 31) held at the BFI Southbank in London, England.

In a recent interview, Emma opened up about the importance of working with intimacy coordinator Elle McAlpine as she filmed the sex scenes for Poor Things.

“I don’t think having an intimacy coordinator is even a choice anymore. I think in the past five years, the industry has changed a lot for the better,” Emma shared with NPR. “Having her there felt like having both a safety net and a choreographer and a handhold.”

Emma continued, “She and I would text after a day of doing some of these scenes and just sort of say how we were feeling and what was going on. And it was just this really beautiful relationship that I found extremely, extremely meaningful.”

Emma then talked about the toll doing sex scenes, and other big dramatic scenes, has on your body and mind.

“I remember reading something once, that an actor on stage doing a very dramatic scene, and having meltdowns and doing monologues for 90 minutes a night just in theater, your body feels like it’s the equivalent of going through something like a car crash,” Emma explained, “because your heart is racing, you’re having these big physical reactions to these emotions that you’re kind of asking yourself to go through.”

“And I think even when you know you’re acting, when you know none of this is real, there’s no real sex happening, this is all choreographed,” Emma added. “You sometimes underestimate what your body is going through separately.”

In another recent interview, Emma revealed what she feared the most about her Poor Things role.