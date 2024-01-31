Ewan McGregor Says He Was 'Very Reluctant' to Star In His 'Star Wars' Movies, Talks Future in Franchise

Ewan McGregor opened up about his hesitations to star in the Star Wars prequel movies.

The 52-year-old actor brought Obi-Wan Kenobi to life in the movies alongside Hayden Christensen and Natalie Portman.

However, in a recent interview her explained that he was “very reluctant” to take on the role. It only got harder for him after the first movie was released.

Keep reading to find out more…

“It wasn’t a done deal for me. I didn’t think it was at all who I was,” he told Variety, adding that he “did ask a lot of people for advice.”

Ewan explained that he was “happy” to bring the character to life. However, there were challenges with being associated with the prequel series.

“When these films came out, they were so disliked. That was hard. The first one was panned and we still had to make another two! It was weird to be in a film that was hammered,” he said, adding that his standalone series was easier.

If fans are hoping for a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ewan explained that nothing is in the cards at the moment.

“I would love to do the second season, but there’s no talk of it yet. There is a lot going on at Disney,” he said.

We recently rounded up 13 actors who were in the running to play Anakin in the movies before Hayden was cast.