'Greys' Anatomy Season 20 Trailer Teases Meredith & Nick Back Together

The full length trailer for Grey’s Anatomy‘s new season just debuted online…and there’s even more to come than what was originally teased!

Last month, a shorter teaser was released featuring some noteworthy moments. Now, a longer teaser was released teasing some other story lines, including a Meredith Grey and Nick Marsh moment!

“I want to live a whole life and love with you,” Nick says to Meredith in the trailer. Meredith’s response? “Well, okay then.”

Keep reading to find out more…

Season 20 of Grey’s Anatomy premieres March 14 at 9 pm ET on ABC. It marks the first time Ellen Pompeo will only appearing on the long-running medical drama in a guest role after scaling back her role. She will remain as an executive producer and will provide the opening and closing voiceover for each episode.

You can find out which stars are returning to the show, and who has exited!