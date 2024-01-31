'Heartbreak High' Season 2 Cast - 13 Stars Return, 3 New Actors Join & Premiere Date Revealed

Australian drama series Heartbreak High is returning for a second season!

The Netflix series is a remake of the 90s show of the same name, which ran for seven seasons and is also available to watch on the streamer.

If you’re into shows like Grand Army, Sex Education, Trinkets or Heartstopper, this could be another show for you!

Here’s a synopsis: Heartbreak High is a high-octane ride into the minds and lives of a group of Australian teenagers. The discovery of a secret map that charts all the hook-ups in the school year makes its architect, Amerie (16, rebel, loudmouth – THE HEART), an instant pariah.

In an effort to set the hypersexual students straight, the school forces them into a Sexual Literacy Program. With her new friends, outsiders, Quinni (neuro-divergent truth bomb – THE BRAINS) and Darren (ambitious, super-dooper gay – THE CLITORIS), Amerie must repair her reputation, whilst navigating love, sex, and heartbreak.

In the upcoming second season, “all our heroes are back for Term Two at the ‘lowest ranking school in the district.’ But fresh hotties, a new sports teacher and a mystery assailant, throw any hopes for a peaceful term into disarray, while the race for school captain is seeing dirty tactics run rife through Hartley High. Yep… It’s Term 2 bitches, and it’s more chaotic than ever.”

Heartbreak High season two premieres on April 11th.

Find out which stars are returning and who’s joining the cast inside…