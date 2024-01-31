Jill Zarin Says 'Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY' Was Her Idea & Why She Would Have Said No To It

Jill Zarin is taking credit for Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy!

The 60-year-old Real Housewives of New York City alum spoke to Jeff Lewis on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live about the idea of the show, as well as why she wouldn’t have done it even if asked.

“They did not ask me to go on that trip,” she began.

Keep reading to find out more…

“In fact, it’s funny because when I turned down doing Legacy, I said, ‘You know, you shouldn’t even do it this way. You should do it as an Ultimate Girls Trip because we’re all in different places. Who wants to watch us, we’re not the same as we were 15 years ago,’ and I don’t know if that’s what people want to see. I think they want to see where we are now and having fun or whatever, and then, I think Luann told that to Andy because I had told it to Luann and Luann told it to Andy and then they ended up doing it,” she said.

“It was my idea. It was absolutely my idea, but I mean, it wasn’t like a genius idea. It wasn’t genius. It was in front of everyone’s nose. I mean, they were already doing Ultimate Girls Trips. It’s not like I invented anything special, but I did think it was a better way to see the Housewives. I just, they didn’t ask me to do it. I would not have done it had they asked me, and I think that’s, that’s why they did not ask me. I think they knew I wouldn’t.”

As for why she wouldn’t she said: “Because I had some other projects already in the works and I knew that if I did anything on Bravo with the rules that they have, you’re not allowed to do any other show or film anything within six months of the last episode of the airing and if you don’t know when it’s gonna air, so how could I have committed to all these other shows that I’m doing if I had done that a year ago? I’d still be locked in the contract right now. I couldn’t have started anything, and I’ve already filmed shows that I could not have filmed had I done that show.”

Watch her explain…

Find out which Housewives star has the highest net worth today!