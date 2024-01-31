Keke Palmer Talks Retiring, Reveals When She Might Step Away From Spotlight

Keke Palmer is opening up about when she quite working in the entertainment business.

The 30-year-old actress, singer and Emmy award-winning host has been working for the past 20 years, when she made her debut in the movie Barbershop 2: Back in Business.

Since then, Keke has starred in TV shows, movies, and has hosted GMA3, as well as the Password reboot.

In a new interview, Keke revealed when she might retire, and hints that it could be sooner than you think.

“I don’t know. I think the timer has started,” she told Teen Vogue, with a laugh. “I think it’s because I just haven’t felt it yet. But the timer, I know that it’s around the corner. I don’t know when exactly, but it’s around the corner.”

In this phase of her career, Keke has now also taken a behind-the-scenes role after launching her KeyTV platform, and is now taking on less acting projects.

“When I was younger, I used to have so much anxiety,” she shared. “I love to perform, but is that something that can last forever? I think I always would wonder, Is it something that times out? Obviously, you have people that have been acting their entire careers…. but I just never knew how I could scale myself.”

Now, Keke prefers jobs where her son Leo can be on set, or ones she scan do from home.

