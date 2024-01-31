Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Her Weight Loss & the Health Diagnosis That Caused Her to Change Her Diet

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her diet.

The 41-year-old The Kelly Clarkson Show host got candid about her health, and a pre-diabetes diagnosis.

After guest Kevin James told her that she looked “great” on an episode this week, she said: “Oh, thank you. Well, I was told I was pre-diabetic.”

“I wasn’t shocked,” she said. “I was a tiny bit overweight, so, yeah. But I wasn’t shocked by it. But they did, they were like, ‘You’re pre-diabetic, you’re right on the borderline.’ I was like, ‘But I’m not there yet.’”

She said she waited two years until she decided to “do something” about it.

Earlier this month, Kelly confirmed she had lost some weight and spoke about what she did to shed the pounds.

Over the past few months, several stars have gotten candid about whether they’ve used weight loss drugs like Ozempic.