Kris Jenner Stars in Oreo's Super Bowl 2024 Commercial - Watch!

Kris Jenner is in a Super Bowl spot!

The 30-second ad will air in the second quarter of CBS’ February 11 broadcast of the 2024 Super Bowl, per Variety.

The clip focuses on people throughout history, and how they twist open the iconic cookie to make critical decisions. In one scene, guards allow the Trojan Horse to enter the city of Troy. And in another, the Kardashians matriarch opens an Oreo to help her determine if her family should be in a new reality series.

“We know that many people, when they eat Oreos, they twist it apart and eat it,” says Michelle Deignan, vice president of U.S. Oreo operations, part of Mondelez International to Variety. “We started to think about how we could have a little bit of fun with this.”

It’s the first Oreo ad to run during the Big Game since 2013.

