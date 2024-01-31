Source Explains Why Morgan Wade Deleted All Photos of Kyle Richards on Instagram

A source is addressing the new rumors surrounding Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade.

Earlier this week, fans were quick to notice that the 29-year-old musician deleted almost every single photo from her Instagram account, including all the photos of the 55-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

The only photos Morgan left up are in promotion of her 2024 tour dates.

Fans then began to speculate that the two very close friends may have had a falling out.

Then on Wednesday (Jan. 31), a source explained why Morgan wiped her Instagram clean and shared an update on her relationship with Kyle.

“Morgan and Kyle are still very good friends,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

“Morgan archived photos off her Instagram to clean it up for an upcoming work project,” the source continued. “Kyle and Morgan have a great friendship and people are just reading into a process on social media that many artists do.”

Kyle and Morgan‘s friendship has been making headlines for a while now with many speculating that the two might be romantically involved. Those rumors grew even stronger when Kyle and husband Mauricio Umansky announced that they were separating in July 2023.

Following all of the rumors, Kyle and Morgan have both made it clear that they’re just friends.

Kyle also reacted to rumors that Mauricio is dating this Grammy-nominated singer.