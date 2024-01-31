Taylor Swift Reveals Her Advice For Music Industry Folks After Topping Billboard's Power 100 List

Taylor Swift is sharing some words of wisdom!

The 34-year-old Grammy winner sits at the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Power 100 list, which recognizes the most influential people in the music industry.

To celebrate the achievement, she spoke with Billboard and offered advice to the other music business folks on the list.

Keep reading to find out what she said…

“The piece of advice I would give to the other executives on this list is that the best ideas are usually ones without industry precedent,” Taylor said. “The biggest crossroads moments of my career came down to sticking to my instincts when my ideas were looked at with skepticism.”

She added, “When someone says to me, ‘But that has never been done successfully before,’ it fires me up. We have to take strategic risks every day in this industry, but every once in a while, you have to really trust your gut and take a flying leap.”

As an example, the “Anti-Hero” singer brought up deciding to re-record her first six albums after accusing high-profile manager Scooter Braun of buying her masters without her consent.

“My re-recordings are my favorite example of this, and I’m extremely grateful to my team and fans for taking that leap with me because it absolutely changed my life,” Taylor reflected.

Her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, recently revealed whether or not he will attend the upcoming 2024 Grammys with her.