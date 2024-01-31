TikTok Star Elyse Myers Reveals 4-Month-Old Son Needs Heart Surgery

Elyse Myers has revealed that her newborn son needs heart surgery.

In a new TikTok posted on Tuesday (January 30), the TikTok star and comedian shared with fans that her 4-month-old son Oliver needs heart surgery after his doctor heard “a little bit of a heart murmur” during a routine checkup.

Keep reading to find out more…

“[He] said, ‘You know, it’s probably nothing. We’ll just send you to cardiology so that he can get a little echocardiogram and confirm that it’s just an innocent murmur and he’ll grow out of it,” Elyse recalled. “We were getting our echo, and the tech found a very large hole in my son’s heart between the bottom two chambers of his heart. It just doesn’t close.”

Elyse, who also shares 3-year-old son August with husband Jonas Myers, said that they found out that Oliver was born with a ventricular septal defect, or VSD, which hadn’t been caught until now.

Following more testing, doctors determined that baby Oliver will need surgery to correct the defect so that his heart can grow as normal.

“So Oliver is going to have heart surgery within the next couple of weeks,” Elyse shared. “The doctors are really confident that, after the surgery, he will recover and grow right on track, and they seem to think that this will not affect him in life later after this is all fixed up.”

Elyse admitted that Oliver‘s diagnosis has turned her family’s life upside down, but said that they are all taking things “one step at a time” now.

“Jonas and I are kind of handling it together and we’re leaning on each other,” Elyse shared. “Now that we’ve kind of gotten through all of the information, and kind of have a good grasp on what’s going on, I just wanted to let you guys know.”

“I’m not going to be updating everything the whole time — just the big ones,” Elyse continued. “We love you guys and it’s gonna be OK. He’s gonna be good. We’re gonna be good.”